The Boring Company has demonstrated the remotely controlled Liner Truck freight platform transporting a standard 20-foot cargo container through a narrow tunnel. The platform was built using a battery and powertrain from a Tesla Model 3, InsideEVs reports.

Platform for tunnel work

The Liner Truck was initially intended to deliver finished concrete tunnel-lining segments to a tunnel-boring machine. In August, The Boring Company had already demonstrated this remotely operated platform. The company follows a Zero-People-In-Tunnel approach, which means that no people are present in tunnels during such operations.

In the new video, the platform pulls a container with approximately one inch of clearance remaining between it and the tunnel walls on each side. In a post on X, The Boring Company said it had upgraded the latest version of the Prufrock Liner Truck to transport a standard 20-foot container.

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Payload capacity and speed

According to the company, the Liner Truck can pull up to 22,000 pounds of cargo, which is the weight of each load of finished concrete tunnel segments. With this load, the platform can reach speeds of up to 12 miles per hour and has a range of 28 miles.

In September, The Boring Company raised $3 billion, after which its valuation, according to the publication, reached $23 billion. Most of these funds came from the United Arab Emirates, where the company plans to build 150 kilometers of tunnels. It has also begun boring another 10 miles of tunnel in Nashville, Tennessee.

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