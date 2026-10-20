Kia has launched leasing and financing programs in the US for the 2027 model-year EV3 electric crossover. The base front-wheel-drive Kia EV3 Wind is offered on lease for $321 per month under a 36-month contract, with a $3,999 down payment and an annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles.

As InsideEVs reports, the base version is equipped with a single 201-horsepower electric motor and a 58.3-kWh battery. Its claimed EPA range is 221 miles, or approximately 356 km.

Version with a larger battery

For $329 per month, Kia offers the front-wheel-drive EV3 Wind with an 81.4-kWh battery. Its claimed EPA range is 321 miles, or about 517 km. An all-wheel-drive version with two electric motors is available for $379 per month under a 36-month agreement.

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The Wind trim includes heated front seats, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Kia also offers a $1,500 bonus for purchasing the EV3, while financing is available at 0.9% annual interest for 48 months.

Comparison with competitors

According to the publication, the base 2027 Chevrolet Bolt costs $423 per month under the same lease terms: 36 months and a $3,999 down payment. The 2027 Nissan Leaf S+ is offered for $474 per month, while the Leaf SV+ costs $449 per month.

The Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf are available only with front-wheel drive, while leasing an all-wheel-drive EV3 costs less than $400 per month. The longest-range Leaf has a claimed range of 303 miles, while the Bolt has 262 miles. At the same time, when purchased without financing, the Bolt remains the least expensive: its starting price is $28,995, the EV3 costs $29,885 after the bonus, and the Leaf costs $31,565.

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