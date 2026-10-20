Hyundai shifted supplies of the Creta crossover for the Mexican market from Indonesia to Vietnam to avoid a 50% tariff on finished vehicles from countries that do not have a trade agreement with Mexico. Vietnam-made vehicles began arriving in August, The Rio Times reports.

Mexico has applied a 50% tariff to finished vehicles imported from China and other countries without a trade agreement with it since January 1, 2026. An exception applies to vehicles with engines smaller than 1.0 liters.

Supplies from Vietnam

Vietnam is a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which also includes Mexico. Therefore, Cretas produced in Vietnam are not subject to the 50% tariff that applies to imports from Indonesia.

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In the first half of 2026, Hyundai sold 8,541 Creta vehicles in Mexico. The company is also considering supplying the Grand i10 with an engine smaller than 1.0 liters to use the tariff exemption. The current version of the model with a 1.2-liter engine is imported from India, which also does not have a trade agreement with Mexico.

Car sales increased

From January to September 2026, 1,144,002 new passenger vehicles were sold in Mexico, 5% more than in the same period a year earlier. This was a record result for nine months. In September, sales reached 129,288 vehicles, up 8% year on year.

On December 10, 2025, Mexico’s Senate approved tariffs ranging from 5% to 50% for 1,463 product categories: 76 senators supported the decision, five voted against it, and another 35 abstained. On October 13, Mexico also published a decree abolishing the 10% tariff on parts for vehicle assembly for five years. The benefit is available only to companies with factories in Mexico and authorization for a customs warehouse and does not change the tariff on finished vehicles.

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