95 gasoline in Poland to become cheaper by 9 groszy — RMF24

In Poland, on Wednesday, the maximum price of a litre of 95 gasoline will be 6.70 zlotys, 9 groszy less than the day before. Gasoline 98 will become cheaper by 13 groszy, to 7.43 zlotys per litre. At the same time, the maximum price of diesel fuel will rise by 1 grosz to 7.98 zlotys per litre, RMF24 reports.

New maximum prices

On Tuesday, a litre of 95 gasoline cost no more than 6.79 zlotys, 98 gasoline 7.56 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.97 zlotys. The new maximum prices were announced by Poland's energy minister.

The announcement is part of the third stage of the "Lower Fuel Prices" package, which aims to curb price growth at filling stations and reduce drivers' fuel costs. Failure to comply with the maximum prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Windfall profits tax

The mechanism was introduced after part of the provisions of the law on the tax on extraordinary profits of fuel companies entered into force. Poland's president signed the law and at the same time referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review.

The law provides for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuel received from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Under the government's plan, the fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may amount to about 5 billion zlotys.

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