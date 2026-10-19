Porsche does not plan to offer a fully electric version of its upcoming mid-engined supercar, which will be positioned above the 911 in the model lineup. The company’s CEO, Michael Leiters, explained this by the lack of sufficient demand for electric vehicles in this segment, Motor1 reports.

Platform without a fully electric version

According to Leiters, there will be no battery-electric vehicle on this platform because Porsche does not see demand for such a car among supercar buyers. At the same time, the manufacturer is not abandoning electrification overall: the company already has the electric Taycan, Macan, and Cayenne models.

The new architecture, linked to the Mission S concept, will support internal combustion engines, conventional hybrid powertrains, and plug-in hybrids. Porsche has not yet disclosed the final powertrain configuration, but a fully battery-electric version is not planned for this model.

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Focus on engines and hybrid technology

Porsche aims to retain the ability to create both a relatively lightweight car with an internal combustion engine and a hybrid version with additional power. The company has also previously stated that it will not produce a fully electric Porsche 911.

Other manufacturers have also expressed doubts about demand for electric supercars. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann called electric vehicles an “expensive hobby” and said that the market and customers are not yet ready for them. Pagani, according to the publication, abandoned its electric Utopia project after dealers and customers showed no interest. Rimac sold 71 Nevera electric hypercars out of a planned production run of 150 vehicles.

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