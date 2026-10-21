Segway opens orders for $1,999 Xyber Air e-bike — Electrek

Segway has opened orders for the moped-style Xyber Air electric bicycle at a starting price of $1,999. The new model is lighter than the previous Xyber and is designed for use in Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 e-bike categories, Electrek reports.

The bicycle is equipped with a rear hub motor with a rated output of 750 W and torque of 80 Nm. The powertrain's peak output is 1,600 W. In Class 1 and Class 2 modes, the maximum speed is limited to 32 km/h, while in Class 3 mode it is 45 km/h.

Hybrid mode and range

The Xyber Air has a hybrid mode: the throttle works up to 32 km/h, while pedal assist can operate up to 45 km/h. At the same time, Class 3 e-bike rules vary depending on local regulations, and some states already require this class to have no throttle.

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The model received a 717 Wh battery. Segway claims a range of up to 93 km, although the actual riding range will depend on the rider's weight, terrain and intensity of throttle use.

Equipment and deliveries

The electric bicycle features an 80 mm dual-crown front fork, wide 20×4-inch tires and hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors. Additional features include traction control, hill-start assist, regenerative descent control and automatic lighting.

The Xyber Air also supports AirLock automatic unlocking, Apple Find My, GPS tracking, remote shutdown in Lost Mode, over-the-air updates, and a color TFT display with navigation and smartphone integration. Some connected services will require a subscription after the first year. The model's stated weight is 38 kg, while its permissible load is up to 150 kg. The bicycle is certified to UL 2271 and UL 2849 standards; shipments through the dealer network and SCHEELS stores are expected to begin on October 27.

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