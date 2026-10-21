In the United Kingdom, electric vehicle owners no longer need permission to install a channel in the pavement for a charging cable between a home charging station and a car parked at the kerb. Autocar reports.

A cable without obstructing pedestrians

Such a channel makes it possible to run a cable from a home charger to a car without leaving it on the pavement surface. Installation requires cutting out part of the surface to a sufficient depth so that the cable does not create a tripping hazard. Previously, this work required obtaining permission.

Bus and Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood called the scrapped requirement “unnecessary bureaucracy”. According to him, the decision could save motorists up to £300 when installing a home charging station.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support for drivers without driveways

The change is intended to make the transition to electric vehicles easier for people who do not have off-street parking, including their own driveway. According to the RAC, more than 9 million of the UK’s 27 million households do not have such parking or the possibility of creating it.

Electric Vehicle Association England head Vicky Edmonds called the decision “a significant step towards a fairer transition”. According to a 2025 survey by the lobbying group among 1,668 drivers, 60% of petrol and diesel car owners without off-street parking said they would never consider an electric vehicle. Edmonds noted that local authorities and landlords must now make access to such solutions easier in practice.

Last year, the government also introduced a £25 million grant to support solutions involving running a cable across the pavement. Separately, it launched two consultations on simplifying home charging and equipping new homes with charging solutions. The authorities are also considering updating building regulations for new or refurbished covered car parks so that they offer public electric vehicle chargers.

Read us on