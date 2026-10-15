Five collisions involving robotaxis were recorded in Tesla reports to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during which remote operators took control of the vehicles. According to Electrek, a collision occurred after remote takeover of control in each of these cases.

Two new incidents occurred in August and were included in NHTSA’s September data release. In Dallas, a Model Y stopped on a residential street between a concrete mixer truck and a parked SUV. A remote operator took control, and while moving forward, the vehicle collided with the SUV at a speed of about 0.4 mph. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Two new cases

Another case occurred in Austin: a remote operator controlled a Model Y moving through an alley between a utility pole and a dumpster. The vehicle collided with the dumpster at a speed of about 1 mph. Both new incidents reported property damage only, and there were no passengers in the cabin.

Both reports are marked with the driver or operator type “Remote (Commercial / Test),” meaning remote control during commercial use or testing. In total, Tesla has 36 separate reports of robotaxi incidents, compared with 22 when the publication last analyzed the data in July.

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Other recorded collisions

Another of the five cases was a May collision between a Tesla robotaxi and a tree stump in Houston. In July 2025 in Austin, a safety operator was unable to make the vehicle continue moving, after which a remote operator took control, accelerated, turned left, and drove the vehicle onto a curb and into a metal fence at a speed of 8 mph.

In January 2026 in Austin, a remote operator took control to assist with navigation, after which the vehicle collided with a construction barrier at a speed of 9 mph. Tesla does not disclose how often remote operators intervene in robotaxi operations, making it impossible to assess the frequency of such incidents.

Waymo’s approach

In a letter to Senator Ed Markey in February 2026, Waymo said it had not used remote control in which a person performs the dynamic driving task. Its remote employees can provide recommendations to the system, which it can accept or reject.

Waymo also described a narrow exception: a trained employee can move a blocked vehicle forward at speeds of up to 2 mph with fixed steering angles to clear a traffic lane. According to the company, this tool has not been used outside training.

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