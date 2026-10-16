Dodge could return to NASCAR in 2027 — Motor1

Dodge could return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 and compete in the season’s first race, the Daytona 500, on February 21. Motor1 reports, citing The Athletic and several informed sources. No final agreement has yet been confirmed, and the parties continue negotiations over unresolved issues.

A separate engine for Dodge

According to the publication, Dodge is negotiating with ECR Engines on engine supplies. ECR Engines belongs to the Richard Childress Racing team, which uses Chevrolet cars in NASCAR.

Dodge needs a separate, technically distinct engine to return: the brand will not be able to simply use a Chevrolet engine. If an agreement is reached, Dodge will become the fourth manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return after 2012

Dodge last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012. In June, The Athletic already reported that the manufacturer was moving toward a return in 2027. At that time, it was said that the company had completed initial wind-tunnel testing by summer and secured an engine supplier.

In June 2025, Tim Kuniskis, head of Stellantis’ American brands, spoke about the desire to return to the NASCAR Cup Series when announcing Ram’s participation in the Craftsman Truck Series. Ram partnered with Kaulig Racing, which, according to Motor1, could race Dodge cars in the Cup Series.

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