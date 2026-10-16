Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the new Roadster will eventually become the company’s only model designed to be driven by a human. He said this during the presentation of the sports car, Motor1 reports.

A bet on autonomy

According to Musk, all new Tesla cars will be autonomous in the future. He noted that, in the long term, the Roadster will be the manufacturer’s only car with manual controls, so the company wants to push its capabilities to the limit and beyond.

Tesla positions the new Roadster as the car with the highest dynamic performance in its lineup. The company says it has developed technologies for extraordinary acceleration, cornering and the overall performance of the sports car.

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Claimed specifications

Among the announced solutions is a fan system under the vehicle’s floor. Tesla claims it is intended to provide up to 2 g of additional force while cornering. The company links this technology to SpaceX developments.

Tesla also says that the Roadster will be able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in less than one second. Production of the model is scheduled to begin in 2028.

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