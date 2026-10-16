In the United States, a Tesla crossed a grassy median on Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey, crashed into a tree and entered the oncoming lanes, where it collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV. The Chevrolet driver, 68-year-old Phillip Eastman of Springfield, Pennsylvania, was killed.

As Electrek reports, Tesla's report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) listed the driver-assistance system status as Verified Engaged. This means Tesla confirmed, based on telematics data, that Autopilot or Full Self-Driving was operating within 30 seconds before the collision.

Crash circumstances

The crash occurred at about 8:31 a.m. on August 22, 2026, near mile marker 34.6 on Route 55 in Cumberland County. According to New Jersey State Police, the Tesla was traveling south when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway to the left, crossed the grassy median, struck a tree and continued into the northbound lanes.

The Tesla driver and the Chevrolet passenger suffered moderate injuries and were taken to hospital. Shortly before his death, Eastman was sworn in as a member of the Springfield school district board and had also coached youth and school hockey teams for nearly three decades.

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Data in Tesla's report

Under NHTSA requirements, automakers must report fatal crashes if a Level 2 driver-assistance system was engaged within 30 seconds before impact. Tesla identified the vehicle as a 2021 Model Y, named New Jersey State Police as the agency investigating the crash, and said it learned of the incident through the media.

At the same time, the entry in the federal database does not establish that the system was controlling the vehicle when it crossed the median: the driver may have taken over control. Tesla did not disclose a crash description, the software version, or information on whether this section of road was within the system's approved operating area, marking this information as confidential business information.

The report lists a pre-crash speed of 37 mph. Electrek notes that this may be a separate telematics metric from the pre-crash interval rather than the speed at the moment the vehicle left the road. Tesla also stated that it has vehicle telematics data, but did not indicate that it possesses event data recorder data or video footage.

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