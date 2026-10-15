Porsche unveiled the Mission S concept in New York, United States, showcasing the brand’s future design and previewing a production mid-engine sports car positioned above the 911 in the model range. The company is already developing a new platform for the future road-going version, Autocar reports.

The new model is intended to become a production vehicle rather than a limited-series car. It will likely be built alongside the Porsche 911 in Zuffenhausen. In terms of performance, the future car is expected to be positioned between the 911 and the 918 Spyder supercar, which was launched in 2013.

Abandoning the electric project

Porsche had previously considered the 2023 Mission X electric concept as a possible successor in this segment. However, the project was shelved due to limited demand for expensive electric sports cars. The brand is now focusing on models with internal combustion engines.

According to Porsche chief Michael Leiters, the new flexible platform will be based on existing Porsche technologies and is being developed in-house. It will accommodate petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but not an electric version. Leiters explained this by the lack of demand for electric vehicles in this segment.

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New Porsche style

Mission S became the first concept created under new design chief Tobias Sühlmann, who replaced Michael Mauer in February. Sühlmann previously headed design at McLaren and worked at Volkswagen, Bugatti, Aston Martin and Bentley. According to him, the concept’s design was developed in eight months.

The car’s appearance references the Porsche Carrera GT, 911 GT1 and 959. The concept features distinctive high front fenders, slim daytime running lights, a large air intake at the front of the roof, an active rear wing and a large fan above the engine compartment. Other details include split slim rear lights and wheels styled after Porsche 928 rims.

The interior is executed in a minimalist, driver-focused style. It includes five round instruments, including an analog tachometer, physical controls and a MagSafe mount for a smartphone instead of a central touchscreen.

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