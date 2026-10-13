At the Paris Motor Show in France, Chinese brand Omoda unveiled the compact Omoda 4 crossover, which it plans to launch on the UK market next year. The model’s starting price will be under £25,000, Autocar reports.

The hybrid version will arrive first

The Omoda 4 will become the brand’s entry-level model in the UK range and will be positioned below the Omoda 5, 7 and 9. The crossover is a close relative of the Jaecoo 5, a model from another Chery brand.

A full hybrid with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor is expected to enter the market first. The powertrain’s combined output will be 221 hp. According to Autocar, the new model is likely to exceed the claimed fuel economy of the larger Omoda 5, which is rated at 52 mpg.

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The publication names the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Skoda Kamiq in hybrid versions as competitors to the hybrid Omoda 4.

Electric version and interior design

The electric version of the Omoda 4 is expected to receive a 61 kWh battery and a range of 248 miles. Its price is forecast at around £27,000. The Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E are named among this version’s rivals.

The Jaecoo 5 is also offered with a petrol-only powertrain, but Omoda has not said whether the Omoda 4 will have such an option. The new model differs from the brand’s other vehicles with sharper body lines and a sportier interior design. The centre console features a sports-car-style control panel, an ignition button and carbon-fibre-look trim. The cabin has few physical controls and a digital cockpit with artificial intelligence functions.

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