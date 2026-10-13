In China, 12.483 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) were produced and 12.472 million were sold in the first nine months of 2026. This is 11% and 11.1% higher, respectively, than in the same period last year, ECNS reports.

September statistics

In September, total vehicle production in the country amounted to 2.99 million units, while sales reached 2.956 million. Compared with August, these figures increased by 11.4% and 9%, respectively, but decreased by 8.7% and 8.4% year on year.

NEV production in September reached 1.814 million units, while sales amounted to 1.823 million. Year on year, this represented growth of 12.2% and 13.6%, respectively. Such vehicles accounted for 61.6% of total new vehicle sales during the month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vehicle exports

In September, China exported 1.053 million vehicles, 4.2% more than in August and 61.4% more year on year. Of these, 571,000 were NEVs: their exports rose by 8.6% month on month and by 160% year on year.

From January through September, vehicle exports from China totaled 8.205 million units, up 65.8% compared with the same period in 2025. NEV exports reached 4.006 million vehicles, increasing by 130%. Such vehicles accounted for more than half of the country's total exports for four consecutive months.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, expects stable industry performance in the fourth quarter and further export growth, which could exceed 10 million units.

Read us on