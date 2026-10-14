Electric vehicles in oil-importing countries replaced about 200 million barrels of crude oil from March to August 2026. Ember estimates the value of this volume at $20 billion, Electrek reports. This refers to oil that was not needed for road transport during supply disruptions amid the energy crisis around the Strait of Hormuz.

China and EU countries

China accounted for the largest share of displaced consumption — approximately $14 billion worth of crude oil. European Union countries avoided $3.1 billion in oil consumption, according to Ember. Germany and France accounted for the largest shares among them.

Ember's new electric vehicle sales tracker covers 56 countries. They account for more than 90% of global EV sales and over 80% of all car sales. The tracker also estimates how much oil the fleet of electric cars displaces in each country.

US share is declining

In the United States, battery electric vehicles accounted for 6% of light-duty vehicle sales in the first eight months of 2026. This followed the rollback of federal EV tax credits in September 2025.

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In 49 of the 56 countries tracked by Ember, the share of fully electric cars in new sales is already higher than in the United States. In 2026, the US was surpassed by 15 countries in this indicator for the first time, including India, Brazil, Italy, Malaysia and New Zealand. This comparison concerns the share of electric cars in sales, rather than the total number of cars sold.

Global sales are growing

Global sales of battery electric vehicles from January to August 2026 increased by 11% year on year. Plug-in hybrid sales declined by 12%, while sales of internal combustion engine vehicles fell by 6%. The share of fully electric models in global new car sales rose from 16% to 18%.

Excluding China and the United States, BEV sales in other markets rose by 45%, according to Ember. In France, the share of electric cars exceeded 30% for the first time thanks to a social leasing program, while sales in Germany strengthened after new consumer subsidies were introduced in early 2026.

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