According to BMW's calculation, the 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive electric sedan will cost $784 per month to lease, while the iX3 50 xDrive will require payments of $862. The difference is $78 per month, although both models have the same starting price of $61,500.

Payment calculation terms

As Electrek reports, the stated amounts are calculated for a 36-month lease with a $4,999 payment due at signing. BMW explains that the estimated monthly payments take into account dealer contributions and other available incentives.

Orders for the 2027 BMW i3 opened in late September, while the new iX3 went on sale earlier this year. No special lease discount or advertised APR rates have currently been announced for the i3. A 4.99% annual rate for 60 months is available for the iX3 and can be combined with a $500 loyalty discount.

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Shared platform and battery

The BMW i3 is a sedan built on the Neue Klasse platform, while the iX3 is an SUV on the same dedicated electric architecture. Both models have an 800-volt system, sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, and a 108.7 kWh battery.

The vehicles support DC fast charging at up to 400 kW: charging the battery from 10% to 80% is expected to take about 21 minutes. The stated range of the i3 reaches 468 miles, while the iX3 reaches 434 miles. Both models come standard with a NACS charging port.

Interior equipment

The new BMW electric vehicles feature Neue Klasse interior design, including the Panoramic Vision system with a display spanning the full width of the windshield and a central 17.9-inch multimedia screen with Operating System X. For an additional charge, buyers can choose the BMW 3D Head-Up Display.

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