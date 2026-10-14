Chevrolet raises 2027 Blazer EV price to $45,000 — Electrek

Chevrolet has raised the starting price of the 2027 model-year Blazer EV electric crossover by $300. The base front-wheel-drive LT version now starts at $45,000, while the manufacturer's suggested retail price, including a $1,795 destination charge, is $46,795, Electrek reports.

Prices and range

The Blazer EV RS version has also become $300 more expensive and starts at $52,595 including destination. The price of the flagship SS trim remains unchanged at $62,495. All-wheel drive for the LT and RS trims adds $3,000, while the SS comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The LT and RS use an 85 kWh battery. The EPA-estimated range of front-wheel-drive versions is up to 312 miles, while all-wheel-drive versions offer up to 283 miles. The Blazer EV SS has a 102 kWh battery and can travel up to 302 miles on the EPA cycle.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Model updates

Like other new GM electric vehicles for the 2027 model year, the Blazer EV will have a built-in NACS port. This makes it possible to use Tesla Supercharger charging stations without a separate adapter.

An optional premium Bose audio system with eight speakers will also become available for the LT and RS. Previously, this system was offered only for the SS version, and owners of lower trims cited the lack of a higher-quality audio system as one of the main drawbacks.

According to Kelley Blue Book, GM sold 4,427 Blazer EVs in the first three quarters, 78% fewer than the 20,825 vehicles sold during the same period the previous year. Electrek notes that sales declined after the $7,500 federal tax credit expired last year.

Read us on