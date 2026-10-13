Seat and Cupra CEO Markus Haupt said at the Paris Motor Show in France that no final decision has yet been made on the long-term future of the Spanish Seat brand. According to him, the company is considering several scenarios, including a gradual wind-down of the marque.

As Autocar reports, Seat’s future is raising questions amid the growth of the related, higher-margin Cupra brand. Seat’s current lineup consists of the older Ibiza and Arona models. The publication said it had reviewed documents under which the Seat brand could be discontinued by 2029 as part of a large-scale restructuring of Volkswagen Group.

Investment in the Ibiza and Arona

Haupt stressed that Seat remains part of the company’s strategy. He noted that the Ibiza is Seat’s best-selling model in Spain and that the brand’s share has increased in some markets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the executive, mild-hybrid engines will be introduced for the Ibiza and Arona next year. In his view, this shows that the company continues to invest in Seat and considers the brand necessary.

The decision will depend on regulations and demand

Haupt said that even if Seat car production is discontinued, the company will provide servicing for the brand’s vehicles for 15 years. He added that there is no fixed date for making a decision.

He named regulation, including CO2 emissions requirements, the geopolitical situation, customer experience and the pace of electrification as key factors for Seat’s future. Haupt noted that after 2030, CO2-related requirements will become stricter, while the timing and decisions will depend on regulatory conditions and buyer behavior.

Read us on