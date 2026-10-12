Volkswagen reported nearly 150,000 orders for vehicles from its new Electric Urban Car Family after series production began in June. The lineup includes the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, Cupra Raval, and Skoda Epiq, built on a common platform. Electrek reports.

Growing demand in Europe

Volkswagen Group sales chief Martin Sander said the shift of buyers to fully electric vehicles is accelerating in the European market. According to him, demand was affected by high fuel prices and the emergence of new, more affordable models.

In the third quarter, every fifth vehicle delivered by the group in Europe was fully electric. The share of electric vehicles in the order backlog was about 40%. During the quarter, Volkswagen Group delivered 209,100 EVs in Europe, 20% more than in the same period of 2025, while orders rose by 60% year on year.

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From January through September, the group delivered 586,100 fully electric vehicles to European customers, 12% more than in the same period of 2025. In Germany, orders for EVs already exceed orders for internal combustion engine models, according to the company.

Prices of new models and decline in other markets

The base Volkswagen ID. Polo Trend version with a 37 kWh battery costs from €24,995 in Germany and has a range of up to 334 km under the WLTP cycle. The electric ID. Cross crossover, the Volkswagen T-Cross equivalent, starts at €27,995.

At the same time, Volkswagen Group's total EV deliveries in the first nine months of 2026 fell by 5.4% to 678,700 vehicles. In the United States, deliveries of fully electric models declined by 78.4% to 14,900 units, and in China by 42.5% to 48,900. Overall, the group delivered 6.01 million vehicles of all types in the first nine months of the year, down 9% year on year.

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