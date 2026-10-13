Smart unveiled the ultra-compact two-seat Smart #2 electric vehicle at the Paris Motor Show. The model stylistically resembles the Smart Fortwo and is designed for driving on narrow city streets and parking in limited spaces. As Engadget reports, the car will be available in several two-tone design options.

Electric vehicle specifications

The Smart #2 is equipped with a rear-mounted 60 kW electric motor that delivers 130 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. The model's rear tires are larger than the front ones. The car also has a five-link rear suspension which, according to Smart, should provide sportier handling and greater comfort.

The battery, located in the vehicle's floor, will provide a range of up to 180 miles, or about 290 km, on a single charge. The model supports fast charging: the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

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Equipment and trims

The base Pure version will feature driver assistance systems, a 10.1-inch central screen, and an 8.8-inch driver display. The car will also support wireless device connectivity via 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The Pure+ version will receive 11 kW AC charging and a heated driver's seat. The Premium trim includes a glass roof, heated leather seats, and a Sennheiser audio system with seven speakers. The limited Couture Edition will be produced in 999 units: it will feature a white body, a gold-painted roof, and wheels with gold details.

Smart said the model's starting price would be less than $26,500, or £20,000. The company has not yet announced exact information on pricing and availability. Pre-orders are planned to open in spring, with deliveries expected in summer.

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