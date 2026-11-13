Four National Guard members reported being beaten at a house in Borshchahivka

Four servicemembers reported that they had been beaten inside a National Guard military unit building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Valeriy Kryvonos, a representative of the Office of the Military Ombudsman, made this statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission.

According to him, the soldiers’ statements have been forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations. It is currently unknown whether this information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko stated that the Temporary Investigative Commission will keep the case under review.

Source: broadcast of the meeting

The clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in an 18-year-old man being charged.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A court ordered the arrest of a suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the Northwest Operational Command in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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