Air Quality in Kyiv on November 13: Where in the City Are the Best Readings?

As of the morning of November 13, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains moderate. Monitoring stations are not recording any significant pollution, though readings vary across different areas of the capital.

Where in Kyiv is the air quality best, and how can you track pollution levels in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services?

Readings on different platforms may vary slightly. This is because the services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods.

Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider not only individual readings but also the overall pollution trends and readings specific to your neighborhood.

Air quality can change throughout the day. It is recommended to check the latest data before spending an extended period of time outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations. In Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of devices, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 13, 2026, the overall air quality in the capital was rated as moderate.

According to monitoring data, the district-level readings were as follows:

Desnianskyi District — 35 AQI. This is the lowest pollution index among the district readings listed.

Holosiivskyi District — 77 AQI. The highest index value was recorded here.

However, the situation may change, so it’s best to check the current readings directly on the interactive map.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system tracks the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the more polluted the air is. That is why it is important to pay attention to the readings from the stations closest to your location.

If pollution levels rise, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible.

In particular, follow these recommendations:

close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home;

ventilate the room once the situation improves;

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and their own well-being.

As a reminder, cloudy weather with rain is forecast for Ukraine on November 13. An orange danger level has been declared in the western part of the country: significant precipitation is expected in the Carpathian Foothills, while heavy rain—which will turn to snow in some areas during the day—is expected in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians. Icy conditions are also forecast.

In Kyiv, it will be cloudy with light rain expected. The wind will be southeasterly, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

The air temperature in the Kyiv region will be 3–8°C at night and 9–14°C during the day. In the capital, temperatures are expected to be 3–5°C at night, and the air will warm up to 11–13°C during the day.

On the morning of Thursday, November 12, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in seven settlements in the Kyiv region. In light of this, the regional military administration issued safety recommendations to residents.

Air quality in Kyiv: data as of November 12.

As a reminder, air quality has deteriorated in the Kyiv region—dust has been detected in six localities.

Previously, it was reported which areas of Kyiv have the best air quality.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

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