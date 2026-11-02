Kyivvodokanal has received more than 100 generators to keep operations running during power outages

Kyiv’s water supply and sewerage system is only partially prepared for emergencies. Despite receiving more than 100 generators, the backup equipment cannot fully replace the centralized power supply, so the risk of system disruptions remains.

On the morning of Monday, November 2, water supply disruptions were reported in certain areas on the Left Bank of Kyiv.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, “Kyivvodokanal” currently has 103 generators with capacities ranging from 15 kW to 1 MW, installed during the full-scale war, and is awaiting the delivery of high-capacity systems from abroad. At the same time, while the city’s wastewater system is fully covered by backup power, technical risks remain regarding the water supply.

Klitschko emphasized that the generators are designed to operate under emergency conditions and cannot run continuously.

“Specialists need time to switch the system to backup power in an emergency. Unfortunately, the enemy is intensifying its attacks and continues to destroy Ukraine’s unified power grid. This also affects the water supply system, particularly in the capital,” the mayor noted.

Meanwhile, after a brief pause, train service on the “red” metro line in Kyiv has resumed.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, the metro in Kyiv partially halted operations due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid.

On the morning of November 2, electric transit service on several routes in the capital was temporarily suspended due to a power outage in the grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

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