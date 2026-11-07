A Russian attack on Kyiv damaged three private homes

As a result of an enemy strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital on November 7, three private homes were damaged, and a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Obolonskyi district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A private residential home was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of an enemy attack,” the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian terrorists struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles.

As a reminder, due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

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