Traffic restrictions remain in effect on certain bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

Specifically, traffic on the Podil Bridge from the right bank to the left bank is blocked, and the North and South Bridges have significant restrictions.

According to available information, the situation on the capital’s bridges is as follows:

Northern Bridge — completely closed to private vehicles. Only public transportation is permitted.

Podil-Voskresensky Bridge — traffic from the right bank to the left bank is closed. In the opposite direction, according to preliminary information, the bridge is open to traffic.

Metro Bridge — Vehicle traffic is unrestricted, but the red metro line is not operating across the bridge.

Paton Bridge — traffic flows without restrictions. Until 4:00 p.m., a reverse traffic pattern is in effect: three of the five lanes are directed toward the right bank.

Darnitsky Bridge — traffic is flowing without restrictions.

Pivdennyi Bridge — traffic is closed in both directions due to damage. The Green Metro Line is not running across the bridge.

According to city authorities, traffic is temporarily blocked on the Podil Bridge crossing from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on Novokostiantynivska Street—on the section from the intersection with Vikentiy Khvoyka Street to the intersection with Korabelna Street.

On the capital’s other bridges, traffic continues to flow subject to previously implemented restrictions.

Drivers are urged to take the current situation into account when planning their routes and, if possible, to choose alternative routes through the city.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service.

In Kyiv today, November 20, traffic has been temporarily restricted on the Podil Bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on one of the streets in the Podil district.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing the Northern Bridge in Kyiv after Russian ballistic missile strikes. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

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