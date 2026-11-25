As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat from enemy drones.

A yellow alert level was in effect in the capital. The all-clear was given at 6:38 a.m.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by Russia.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the wounded were hospitalized.

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