An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv for the third time in 24 hours

An air raid alert was declared in the capital for the third time since the morning of November 11. Kyiv residents were urged to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters.

As of 6:56 a.m., an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions. The Ukrainian Air Force is warning of a drone threat.

A yellow alert level has been declared in the capital.

As a reminder, the Kyiv region will step up blackout measures to protect against air attacks.

Residents of the capital can find out about power outage schedules and electricity availability at specific addresses by calling the government’s “STRUM” hotline at 1549.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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