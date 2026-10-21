Ostapchuk put an end to his public feud with his ex-wife

Ukrainian TV host Volodymyr Ostapchuk responded to statements made by his ex-wife, Khrystyna Hornyak, about their marriage. She spoke about their relationship on the new season of the show “The Bachelor.” In response, the host stated that he does not intend to discuss past conflicts publicly, as he now wants to focus on his family and personal life.

Volodymyr Ostapchuk commented on the remarks made by his ex-wife, Khrystyna Hornyak, who spoke about their marriage while appearing on “The Bachelor.” On his Instagram, the host wrote that he has no plans to publicly discuss events from many years ago.

According to Ostapchuk, it’s not a matter of respect for the past, but rather his reluctance to revisit old stories. He also made it clear that he no longer wants to make his personal life part of public discussions. “Not out of respect, but because I don’t want to drag the past into the present, I’m not going to discuss events from many years ago… I’ve already paid my dues over the past 42 years… My life will no longer be a cheap TV series on some channel, as it was until 2022, in which the main character is obligated to tell people what happened, who’s to blame, and just how happy he is,” the host wrote.

He added that his life may continue to resemble a TV series, but now he has no intention of bringing his personal stories into the public eye himself. “It will, of course, be a TV series, but not on my initiative and not in my reality. Let the people from my past live in the TV series,” Ostapchuk noted.

The host spoke about his relationship with his family

Separately, Ostapchuk stated that everything is going well in his family right now. According to him, he can finally communicate with his children from his first marriage and their mother without any drama. The host also announced that his fourth child will be born soon. He explained that he wants to be there for his wife and devote more attention to his family. “I can finally communicate with my children from my first marriage and their mother without any drama… My fourth child is due soon, and I’ve decided to stay home with my wife, by her side,” he wrote.

Ostapchuk also stated that he no longer sees the point in publicly proving what a “real man” should be like. In his opinion, everyone has their own idea of what that means, so he has no intention of trying to convince his audience that he’s right. “There’s no logic in feeding the audience cheap dopamine just to prove to people that I’m a ‘real man’—a term everyone defines differently… Interpret it however you want. Label me. Argue all you want. I’m not going to support this anymore,” the host declared. At the end of the post, he ironically referred to himself as “Vova Ostapchuk the narcissist” and wrote about a man who finally understood what true values are.

What Khristina Gornak Said on “The Bachelor”

Earlier, Khristina Gornak, Volodymyr Ostapchuk’s ex-wife, appeared on the new season of “The Bachelor” and made statements about their marriage. It was after this that the host published a post in which he made it clear that he did not want to revisit stories from past relationships.

At the same time, in his response, Ostapchuk did not address his ex-wife’s specific claims in detail. Instead, he focused on his own decision to no longer discuss personal conflicts publicly. He wrote about this on Instagram.

The ex-wife of well-known Ukrainian TV host Volodymyr Ostapchuk, Khrystyna Hornyak, has broken her silence for the first time regarding the real reasons behind their breakup.

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