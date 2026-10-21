Photo: Murik from Green Grey paid a touching tribute to Diesel

Ukrainian musician Dmytro Muravitsky, known by his stage name Murik and as a member of the band Green Grey, paid a touching tribute to his colleague and friend Andriy Yatsenko, who was known by the stage name Diesel.

The musician recalled their years of working together and promised to carry on his late friend’s legacy.

Andriy Yatsenko passed away last year. He was a renowned Ukrainian musician, producer, composer, and organizer. Together with Diesel, Murik spent over 30 years in the band Green Grey.

On the anniversary of his colleague’s death, Dmytro Muravitsky published an emotional message in which he recalled their shared creative journey and Andriy Yatsenko’s significance to Ukrainian music.

“It’s the anniversary of the passing of Andriy Yatsenko—an outstanding Ukrainian musician, producer, composer, and organizer. A man with whom I spent more than 30 years of my musical and performing career. A man who didn’t just create music, but also truly changed the world around him. Those were wonderful, unforgettable—though not always easy—times,” Murik wrote.

The musician emphasized that Andriy Yatsenko’s creative and personal legacy remains an important part of his life. Murik also promised to continue developing the musical legacy of the band Green Grey.

“Bro, that musical and life legacy you left behind is now in my hands; I’ll carry our gray-green flag with dignity for as long as I have the strength and life left. R.I.P., bro,” emphasized Dmytro Muravitsky.

Murik’s words served as a tribute to his longtime friend and creative partner, with whom he shared a decade-long musical career. Andriy Yatsenko, known as Diezel, left a lasting mark on the history of Ukrainian music and the band Green Grey.

Ukrainian musician, founder, and member of the rock band Green Grey, Andriy “Diezel” Yatsenko, died of heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease.

On October 23, 2025, Kyiv bid farewell to Ukrainian musician, leader, and founder of the rock band Green Grey, Andriy “Diezel” Yatsenko. The musician died on October 20 at the age of 55.

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