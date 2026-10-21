Lady Gaga has intrigued her fans with news of her upcoming album

American singer Lady Gaga hinted that she may soon delight her fans with new music. Fans came to this conclusion after the artist responded to a comment from a supporter who asked her not to take long breaks between album releases.

On TikTok, the singer posted a video showcasing a new set of makeup brushes from her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs. The video was set to the song “Last Christmas” by the British band Wham!

Under the video, one fan asked the artist to release new albums more often.

“Gaga, please don’t make us wait so long for albums! We just want new music! With every album, we have to wait longer and longer,” the user wrote.

Lady Gaga replied briefly: “Don’t worry,” adding two heart emojis.

Her comment sparked a lively discussion among fans, who speculated that the singer is already working on her next musical project. At the same time, the artist herself did not specify whether she was referring to a new album, individual songs, or another type of release.

Lady Gaga’s latest studio album, “Mayhem,” was released in March 2025. Its release was preceded by a nearly five-year hiatus following the 2020 album “Chromatica.”

The co-producer and co-writer of the songs on “Mayhem” also said that he remains in touch with Lady Gaga and is ready to work with her again.

“We’re in constant contact. As soon as she calls, I’ll be there,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been changes in Lady Gaga’s personal life this year. In June, she and her fiancé, Michael Polanski, welcomed their daughter, Rose Bean Polanski. The singer has not yet spoken publicly about the birth of her child, but in September she was photographed with her daughter in Northern California.

In April 2026, the artist also wrapped up her “Mayhem Ball” world tour, which spanned five continents. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour grossed nearly $420 million and ranked among the top ten highest-grossing tours by female artists in history.

To promote the album “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga released the singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “The Dead Dance.”

In addition, in early 2026, the singer recorded the collaborative track “Runway” with rapper Doechii. The song was featured on the soundtrack for the movie “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Source: Billboard.

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