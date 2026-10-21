The Ministry of Culture has added director Dmitry Bykov to the list of threats to Ukraine's national security

The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has added director Dmitry Bykov to the list of individuals who pose a threat to national security. Bykov is described as a Russian-Ukrainian propaganda filmmaker.

According to the ministry’s order, Dmitry Bykov, a citizen of both Russia and Ukraine, a director, and a propagandist, has been added to the updated list of individuals posing a threat to national security.

It is noted that through his statements, he supports the aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories by the aggressor state (occupying state).

Thus, the list now includes 266 individuals.

As previously reported, four Russians were added to the list of individuals posing a threat to national security in 2022. At the same time, Russian comedian Maxim Galkin was removed from the list this year. In 2023, the Ministry of Culture added three Russians to the list of individuals posing a threat to national security; in 2024, 23 Russians were added; and in 2025, 11 Russians were added.

Source: Ministry of Culture

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