KAZKA lead singer Oleksandra Zaritska showed off her figure after losing 35 kg

KAZKA lead singer Oleksandra Zaritska showed off the results of years of work on her figure.

The singer, who previously weighed 135 kg, posted a video on TikTok featuring a shot of her in lingerie and a sheer cape.

The artist began actively working on her physique several years ago. She exercises regularly, including strength training with additional weights. During this time, Zaritska has lost at least 35 kg.

The singer previously admitted that she used to associate happiness with achieving the “perfect” body, but later changed her perspective on her own appearance. Now her goal isn’t a specific number on the scale, but a figure in which she feels comfortable.

Source: KAZKA’s TikTok.

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky have created a joint charity collection of baseball caps. The main element of the collection is the word “Friend,” handwritten by Vakarchuk and reproduced on the caps as embroidery.

Ukrainian singer and leader of the band “Okean Elzy,” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, posted a photo and a message on Father’s Day, in which he introduced his children—his five-year-old son Ivan and his four-year-old daughter Solomiya.

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