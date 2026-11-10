Due to high demand, tickets for Max Barsky's concerts have doubled in price

The final concert of Max Barsky’s nationwide tour was originally scheduled to take place at the Palace of Sports, but due to security concerns, it was moved to the “Ukraine” Palace.

Tickets for the December 8 performance sold out on the first day of sales. As a result, the organizers announced an additional concert on December 9.

At the same time, ticket prices for the second concert have risen significantly. While tickets for the first concert cost no more than 3,500 UAH, those for the additional show cost up to 7,000 UAH. Currently, only seats priced at 5,000–7,000 UAH remain available.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has ended his long-standing collaboration with director Alan Badoev. They met on the TV show “Star Factory” and, over the course of 18 years, created numerous hits and music videos together.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has signed a contract with Sony Music, according to “Segodnya.” The company’s clients include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and many other stars.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh stated that he will not refund Russian citizens for tickets to his canceled concerts.

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