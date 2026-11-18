Victoria Zvarych, known as Vitochka, who competed for actor Taras Tsymbalyuk’s heart on the show “The Bachelor-14,” has announced her engagement.

On November 18, she posted romantic photos from her outdoor proposal and showed off her engagement ring.

Her fiancé is a soldier, whose identity she has not yet revealed.

It is currently unknown when the couple plans to get married or how long they have been together.

Earlier, the star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

Ukrainian blogger Bogdan Bespalov named the contestants who, according to his information, will make it to the finale of the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” in 2026. He also revealed who is supposedly set to win the show alongside basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

Model Kateryna Lozovytska announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting black-and-white photos showing her noticeably rounded belly.

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