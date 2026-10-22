Anna Trincher drew a star on a young fan's forehead

Singer Anna Trincher shared a story about meeting a young fan who asked her to sign her forehead. At first, the singer refused, and the girl was disappointed, but Trincher eventually drew a star for her. The girl’s mother was nearby and asked if her daughter was happy with the autograph.

Anna Trincher shared the story of her encounter with a young fan who wanted an unusual autograph from the singer. Before meeting her in person, the girl had been singing along enthusiastically with Anna during the concert. And when she got the chance to talk to the singer up close, she asked her to sign her forehead.

According to Trincher, the girl’s mother approached her and asked her to grant her daughter’s wish. At first, the artist refused, but the child became upset. As Anna explained, the young fan wanted to show off the unusual autograph at school. “The mom came up with her child and tearfully asked me to sign her forehead. I refused, and the child got upset because she wanted to be cool at school,” the singer said.

Instead of a signature, Anna drew a star

In the end, Trincher decided to leave the girl a memento after all. Instead of her usual signature, she drew a little star on her forehead. “I had to leave a mark after all…” Anna added. The girl’s mom was standing nearby and immediately asked if her daughter was happy with the result. The girl smiled and nodded, then thanked the singer: “Thank you so much.”

After that, Anna and her young fan took a selfie together. In the photo, both are smiling, and the star drawn on the girl’s forehead is clearly visible. The artist captioned the photo simply: “We’re happy!”

Trincher shared the story of their encounter on her social media. As a result, the young fan received not just a regular autograph, but also a photo with the singer as a keepsake. The artist posted clips of their interaction on her Instagram Stories.

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