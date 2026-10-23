People's Artist of Ukraine Larisa Kadochnikova, who had previously been at the center of a language scandal, sang in Ukrainian. The actress performed in the theatrical revue “This Moment Is Your Life,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Lesya Ukrainka Theater in Kyiv, where she is one of the longest-serving artists.

Next year, Kadochnikova will celebrate her 90th birthday.

Larisa Kadochnikova took the stage at the Lesya Ukrainka Theater arm-in-arm with People’s Artist of Ukraine and troupe member Boris Voznyuk. “Your years are your wealth. It is your life’s privilege. An actress is always 18. And we are celebrating this anniversary,” Larisa Kadochnikova began her performance with these words.

During their performance, Boris Voznyuk and Larisa Kadochnikova didn’t just sing; they reminisced about their first time on stage and how they used to forget their lines. Their performance was dedicated to nostalgia for their long-standing careers at the Lesya Ukrainka Theater.

On stage, Larisa Kadochnikova appeared in a bright red dress, wearing a chunky red necklace and a wreath of multicolored flowers that complemented her look. In addition, the “actress who is always 18” didn’t shy away from wearing heels, which added even more elegance to her look.

Larisa Kadochnikova is a People’s Artist of Ukraine, a laureate of the Taras Shevchenko State Prize of Ukraine, and a member of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine. Since 1964, she has been an actress at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater. She is best known for her role as Marichka in Sergei Parajanov’s film *Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors*.

Details of Larisa Kadochnikova’s appearance are reported by a “Glavkom” correspondent.

Larisa Kadochnikova’s common-law husband, Andriy Hal, has passed away.

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