Video: Oksana Bilozir's concert outfit sparked a wave of criticism online

Oksana Bilozir, a People’s Artist of Ukraine and former member of parliament, faced sharp criticism from social media users following her performance at a concert in Truskavets. The singer’s choice of outfit for her performance of the song “Pshenychne Pereveslo” sparked the controversy.

During the performance, the artist appeared on stage in a tight-fitting black outfit consisting of leggings and a shirt with gold embellishments. Social media users were critical of the singer’s stage outfit, calling it a poor choice and inappropriate for the performance, and urged her to change her stylists and costume designers. “What a talent! But her stylists and costume designers get a failing grade! Replace them immediately!", “She’s wearing some kind of sweatpants. It looks awful,” viewers commented skeptically about the leggings.

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Source: Glavkom.

Andriy Bilozir, the son of singer Oksana Bilozir, has divorced his wife, Larisa Bilozir, who is a member of the Ukrainian Parliament. The couple ended their 21-year marriage.

The dispute over the estate of the renowned Ukrainian composer Igor Bilozir, who died more than 20 years ago, has taken a new public turn. After the composer’s first wife, People’s Artist of Ukraine Oksana Bilozir, claimed that the rights of her son and sole heir, Andriy, were being restricted, Igor Bilozir’s second wife, Olga Goshovska, responded to these allegations.

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