Olga Freimut met with her mother and sister in Lviv

Ukrainian TV host and etiquette expert Olga Freimut returned to her hometown of Lviv, where she spent time with her loved ones. She met with her mother, Alla, and her sister, Yulia, and shared a photo with them on Instagram. The TV host rarely posts such family photos.

In the photo, the three women are posing together at one of Lviv’s hotels. For the gathering, Olga and her relatives chose understated, casual outfits in shades of black and gray. The TV host herself wore a light gray turtleneck and a simple gray skirt. Her mother and sister also posed in dark and gray outfits.

Olga Freimut doesn’t often share photos with her mother, Alla, and her sister, Yulia. That’s why this new family photo caught the attention of the TV host’s followers. The TV host’s visit to Lviv was no coincidence: it’s her hometown, where a significant part of her life has unfolded. The reunion with her mom and sister provided an opportunity to give her followers a glimpse into her personal life beyond work and public appearances.

What Else Has Freimut Shared Lately

Recently, the TV host has also posted photos from her vacation in Spain. In particular, she shared summer photos by the water in a swimsuit.

Earlier, Freimut shared photos with her husband, Volodymyr Lokotko. The couple posed together in an elevator in Kyiv. Freimut posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, showcasing family members who are rarely seen on her page.

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