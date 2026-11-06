"X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult has secretly become the father of twins

36-year-old British actor Nicholas Hoult, known for his roles in *X-Men*, *The Menu*, and *Superman*, is now the father of four children. The news of the twins’ birth has only just come to light.

Entertainment Weekly reported this, citing comedian Pete Davidson, who spoke about the new additions to the actor’s family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to Davidson, while filming *How to Rob a Bank* together, Holt flew home every weekend to spend time with his family and his newborn twins.

The actor has been in a relationship with model Brianna Holly since 2017. The couple previously welcomed a son, Joaquin, in 2018, and another child in 2022. Holt himself has not yet commented on the news of the twins’ birth.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Model Kateryna Lozovytska, winner of the 12th season of the reality show *The Bachelor*, secretly married Geed, a singer of Azerbaijani descent. The couple organized the ceremony just one month after their engagement.

Well-known influencer and winner of “The Bachelor Season 12,” Kateryna Lozovytska, rarely speaks about her personal life.

The star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

Read us on