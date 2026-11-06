Kate Middleton made a public appearance in a "country chic" look

The Princess of Wales visited the charity “A Dose of Nature” in London, which helps improve people’s mental health and well-being through interaction with nature.

For her outing on November 6, Kate chose a loose-fitting dark olive jacket from the Alexa Chung and Barbour collection, a dark blue high-neck sweater, and light blue straight-leg jeans.

She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings from Missoma.

During her visit, the princess spoke with the organization’s founder, staff, volunteers, and program participants, who shared how nature has impacted their recovery.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During her visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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