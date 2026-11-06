In the United Kingdom, 197 historic sites are at risk of destruction — The Guardian

Due to inclement weather, coastal erosion, and soil subsidence in the United Kingdom, another 197 historic sites have been added to the register of monuments at risk of disappearing.

Among them are Hastings Castle, built by order of William the Conqueror after the Norman invasion in 1066, and a chalet in Kent, where Charles Dickens worked on several of his works, including his last unfinished novel, *The Mystery of Edwin Drood*.

The chalet’s wooden structures have begun to rot, and the building has lost its structural integrity. At Hastings Castle, coastal erosion is destroying sections of the walls.

At the same time, 85 historic sites were successfully saved and removed from the register. In particular, Newlyn Harbor was restored, as was a building that Tottenham Hotspur Football Club converted into a cultural space.

Source: The Guardian

In the city of Naha, Japan, the main hall of Shuri Castle will open to visitors on November 23. Reconstruction of the building was completed in September, and final preparations are now underway: interior design, installation of informational signs, and implementation of fire safety measures.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have purchased the Gothic Strankalli Castle and a 178-hectare estate in County Waterford, Ireland. The couple plans to use the estate as a residence during their visits to the country, according to The Guardian.

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