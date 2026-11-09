Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

Due to a complete placental abruption, she lost her daughter and found herself on the brink of life and death. During emergency surgery, doctors had to remove her uterus.

According to the singer, she initially felt mild pain in her lower abdomen. After consulting with a doctor, they suspected premature labor, but the pain grew worse. Around 3 a.m., her husband drove her to a maternity hospital in Lviv. There, during an examination, the doctors could not detect the baby’s heartbeat.

It later turned out that a complete placental abruption had occurred, and the bleeding was internal. The medical discharge summary noted intrauterine fetal death, hysterectomy, and third-degree hemorrhagic shock.

Fedyshyn also raised a number of questions regarding the provision of medical care. In particular, she is concerned about why she was not referred to the hospital after her initial complaints, why the baby’s heartbeat and blood pressure were not checked during the home visit, and why there was a delay in performing the ultrasound examination.

The singer’s husband, Vitaliy Chovnik, stated that he would later release more details about that night, the hospital’s operations, and the decisions made by specific medical professionals. He also promised to name the individuals about whom the family still has questions.

Source: Iryna Fedyshyn and Vitaliy Chovnik’s Instagram

The doctor who examined singer Iryna Fedyshyn at home before her hospitalization no longer works at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Producer Vitaliy Chovnik, husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, released a statement regarding his wife’s condition following the loss of their child at 35 weeks of pregnancy during childbirth. He spoke about the singer’s difficult recovery following the tragedy and thanked the public for their support, sympathy, and prayers.

The Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn’s family has lost their daughter, whose birth they had been so eagerly awaiting.

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

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