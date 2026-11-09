Olena Topolia spoke about returning to her pseudonym, Alyosha

Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia is considering returning to her stage name, Alyosha, which she set aside during the full-scale war. The artist spoke about this after a difficult year, during which she went through a divorce and a scandal involving the leak of a private video. The singer also admitted that she has become more reserved and no longer wants to openly share her emotions.

She admitted that after everything she’s been through, she’s decided to approach people and her own emotions differently. She used to consider herself very empathetic, but now she’s trying to be more reserved and rely more on rational decisions. “I’ve forbidden myself from being as empathetic as I used to be. I’ve become colder, more rational. Yes, it hurts me too. But you won’t see it—and I’ll still be hurting,” the singer said.

Separately, Olena spoke about her stage name, Alyosha. She doesn’t rule out the possibility of performing under that name again. According to the artist, this name holds special significance for her and is connected not only to her musical career in Ukraine. “We’re all for Alyosha’s return. Actually, my stage name Alyosha was created in English. It wasn’t just a decision or just a name. It also meant ‘God’s light,’ the light from God,” Topolia explained.

The singer emphasized that she chose this stage name with an international audience in mind. She previously released an English-language album and continues to sing in English. Therefore, returning to the name Alyosha is also linked to the opportunity to once again develop her music career outside of Ukraine. “That’s why Alyosha is for the whole world, not just for Ukraine, because I had an English-language album, and I continued—and continue—to sing English-language songs. I have them,” the artist said.

At the same time, she links her full return to English-language music to the end of the war. Olena hopes that after that, she’ll be able to record a new album in English. “When the war ends, I really hope there will be an opportunity to record a new English-language album,” the singer added.

So, for now, Olena Topolia is only talking about a possible return to the stage name Alyosha. She has not yet announced a final decision regarding a change in her stage name. Olena Topolia spoke about the changes in her life and a possible return to her old stage name in an interview with Suspilne Odesa.

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