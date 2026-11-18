Amedeo Modigliani (1884–1920) is known primarily as a painter and a distinctive representative of Expressionism. At the same time, few people are familiar with his sculptures. One of the artist’s sculptures became the subject of a fierce bidding war at a Phillips auction in New York, where it sold for $44.6 million.

The new owner paid a staggering $44.6 million (over 2 billion hryvnias)

for the limestone head created by the renowned Italian artist.

“Nearly 90% of the works offered had never before been sold at [today’s] auction; many came from distinguished private collections where they had been held for decades. Tonight’s results are a powerful reminder that truly exceptional works continue to inspire extraordinary competition in the market,” said Robert Manley, chairman of Phillips and head of modern and contemporary art.

undefined

Dating from 1911–1912, this work is one of only 28 sculptures by the artist and part of a larger series of limestone heads, each titled *Tête*. However, the record for a Modigliani sculpture was not broken this time, as in 2014, at an auction in New York, one of the sculptures was sold to an anonymous collector for $70.7 million (over 3.815 billion hryvnias).

Currently, Amedeo Modigliani’s most expensive painting is the 1918 work “Nu couché,” which sold for $170.4 million (7.67 billion hryvnias). This painting is now the sixth most expensive in auction history.

This was reported by The Art Newspaper.

An unusual sculpture of a wooden head has been installed in the center of Lviv, sparking controversy online.

Read us on