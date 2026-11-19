Florence Pugh, a 30-year-old British actress, was outraged by online speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery and used the weight-loss drug “Ozempic.”

Discussions about her appearance intensified after new photos of the star surfaced. The actress explained that the changes in her face are due to normal aging processes, not cosmetic procedures.

Pugh stated that she has never taken Ozempic or had plastic surgery. According to her, she has recently started getting more rest, eating regularly, and working out.

The actress said that during this time she lost only about 0.9 kg, since the main goal of her workouts was to build muscle. Now she can do six pull-ups and lift 110 kg.

Pew also urged people to be kinder to others and not to judge someone’s appearance based on photos.

Source: People.

Actress Florence Pugh attended the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on November 17, after which her appearance became a hot topic of discussion on social media.

The final Ukrainian trailer for the science fiction film “Dune: Part Three” — the continuation of the film series based on Frank Herbert’s novels — has been released. The film’s Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the sci-fi film “Dune: Part Three,” which will conclude director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film will be released in Ukrainian theaters on December 17.

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