Actress Olesya Nadeeva showed her parents' destroyed home in the Kherson region

Ukrainian actress Olesya Nadeeva, known for the TV series “Zvorotnyi Napyrymok,” showed what remained of her parents’ home in the village of Lvove in the Kherson region.

Due to Russian shelling, the family home was destroyed, and according to the actress, not a single house in the village itself survived.

On her Instagram Stories, Nadeeva posted a video from her home village, which was filmed by her friends during a ceasefire. She admitted that she still cannot come to terms with what she saw, as in her memories, her hometown remains gray and desolate.

“I just want to forget this, like a terrible dream, and go home—to the best village in the world, Lvove,” the actress wrote.

She also showed the destroyed local community center, hospital, and school, and used archival photos to remind viewers of what her parents’ house looked like before the Russian shelling.

Source: Olesia Nadeeva’s Instagram

Kateryna Lozovytska, a model and winner of the 12th season of the reality show “The Bachelor,” secretly married Geed, a singer of Azerbaijani descent. The couple organized the ceremony just one month after their engagement.

Well-known influencer and winner of “The Bachelor-12” Kateryna Lozovytska rarely speaks about her personal life.

The star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

Read us on