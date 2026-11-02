In Naples, Italy, Singaporean tailor and founder of the Common Suits atelier Javin Tan won the international Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026 competition. He became the first non-Italian to receive the competition’s top prize, Channel NewsAsia reports.

A nautical-inspired look

For the competition, Tan presented an ocean-blue double-breasted jacket made from Loro Piana fabric combining wool, silk and linen, along with ivory trousers. The work matched the theme Lo Stile in Barca e in Banchina — “Style on Board and at the Dock,” dedicated to Naples’ maritime heritage and Mediterranean nautical elegance.

The suit included details for sailing: reverse pleats on the shoulders for freedom of movement, ribbons concealed beneath the cuffs for determining airflow, and a microfiber insert under the cuff for wiping sea spray from glasses. The ivory-colored rubber buttons were inspired by traditional deck shoes.

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Competition in Naples

Tan competed against 23 other tailors, including representatives of London’s Savile Row ateliers. The sixth competition was held in Naples — for the first time outside Milan since the event was revived under its current name in 2020. International participants were only allowed to enter the competition in 2024; before that, it had been open exclusively to Italian masters.

Tan began tailoring after obtaining a business education: he initially worked at a small kiosk near the cafeteria of the National University of Singapore. Over 12 years, Common Suits also opened ateliers in Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok. The brand’s founder is now responsible for design, technical product development and the company’s business direction.

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