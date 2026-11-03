A historic Catholic church in Vovkiv, Lviv Oblast, will be transferred to the community's ownership

The Church of St. Mary Magdalene in the village of Vovkiv will be transferred to the communal ownership of the Solonka Territorial Community following the intervention of prosecutors from the Pustomyty District Prosecutor’s Office. The building in question is a historic Art Deco structure.

It is a religious building constructed between 1924 and 1929. The church is one of the largest and most striking Art Deco architectural landmarks in the region. The total area of the building is over 423 m².

The church is in poor and dilapidated condition. Specifically, about 70% of the roof has collapsed, and the brick vaults, ceilings, and floors are damaged. The building has not been used since the 1990s, and no restoration or emergency repair work has been carried out.

It has been established that the building was registered as ownerless real property, since no individual or legal entity claimed rights to it during the year. At the same time, municipal ownership of the church has not yet been formalized.

To protect the interests of the state and the local community, prosecutors filed a petition with the court to transfer the historic site to municipal ownership, which was granted in full.

This will allow the community to manage the property, secure funding for its restoration, and take measures to preserve the historic structure.

Once the court’s decision becomes final, the district prosecutor’s office will take steps to ensure its enforcement.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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