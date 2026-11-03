The Museum of King Jan III’s Palace in Wilanów, Poland, has recovered the graphic work “Lady with a Fan,” which disappeared during World War II, after nearly 80 years. The work was unconditionally transferred to the museum by a German married couple who had been its previous owners, RMF24 reports.

Dating and museum records

The graphic work is also known as “A Lady Standing in a White Dress with a Fan in Her Hand.” According to Marcin Dawidowicz, the Mazovian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments, it likely dates from the 19th century. It is an oil print with hand-painted elements, made on paper and mounted on canvas.

The work was first recorded in Wilanów’s “Inventory of Paintings” in 1877 and later in a 1895 catalogue. In both documents, it was assigned inventory number 775.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to the museum collection

According to Dawidowicz, the graphic work, like most of the property of the Wilanów residence, was likely removed in the autumn of 1944 during an operation conducted by German commissioner Alfred Schellenberg.

The original Wilanów markings have been preserved on the reverse of the work: a label with the old inventory number and the stamp “GALERYA OBRAZÓW W WILLANOWIE.” The graphic work has been entered into the register of monuments. It can be seen at the Kordegarda at the “Lost/Recovered” exhibition.

Read us on