Cellist Charlotte Miles has won the 2026 ABC Young Performers Awards. At the grand final on November 3 at the Sydney Opera House, the 24-year-old musician performed Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto. The award became another addition to her more than 100 musical distinctions.

Final performance

In the final, Miles performed with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra under conductor Benjamin Northey. As ABC News reports, the competition began in February, and the cellist passed two selection rounds before reaching the grand final.

Miles is from the state of Victoria. She is studying in the professional programme at Germany’s Kronberg Academy and returned to take part in the final concert. The musician regularly performs as a guest artist with the Berlin Philharmonic, and earlier this year she was selected for a touring programme with French cellist Gautier Capuçon.

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Awards for finalists

The winner receives 40,000 Australian dollars and the opportunity to record a solo studio album on the ABC Classic label. The second-place recipient will receive 15,000 Australian dollars, while the third-place recipient will receive 5,000 Australian dollars to develop their musical career.

The winner was determined by a jury comprising Aura Go, Sophie Rowell, Adam Szabo and Eliza Shephard, chaired by harpist and arts advocate Marshall McGuire. The final concert was broadcast live on ABC Classic, and its recording will be shown on November 5 on ABC TV and ABC iview.

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